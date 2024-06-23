Russia loses 1270 soldiers and 61 artillery systems overnight

Ukrainian military. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have lost another 1,270 soldiers and 61 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 534,360 (+1,270) military personnel;

8,019 (+10) tanks;

15,398 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

14,195 (+61) artillery systems;

1,108 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

863 (+2) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,355 (+50) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,321 (+13) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

19,248 (+44) vehicles and tankers;

2,377 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The total number of Russian losses in cruise missiles is based on the revised figures for the previous period and increased by 19 units. Losses for the previous day are reported as usual.

