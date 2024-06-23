Russia reports large-scale drone attack on several oblasts

Russia claims to have shot down 33 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over its oblasts on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russians reported that they had shot down all the UAVs.

Advertisement:

Of these, 28 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, two over Smolensk Oblast, two over Lipetsk Oblast, and one over the territory of Tula Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!