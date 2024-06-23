All Sections
Russia reports large-scale drone attack on several oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 June 2024, 08:27
A UAV. Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

Russia claims to have shot down 33 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over its oblasts on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry 

Details: The Russians reported that they had shot down all the UAVs. 

Of these, 28 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, two over  Smolensk Oblast, two over Lipetsk Oblast, and one over the territory of Tula Oblast.

