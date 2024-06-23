Five civilians injured in Russian morning strikes on Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 23 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces targeted an apartment building in the town of Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast) on the morning of 23 June, leaving a 70-year-old woman injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The woman was reportedly hospitalised with a fracture, concussion and a laceration.

Advertisement:

A few hours later, the town of Zalizne came under Russian fire, injuring an 88-year-old local resident.

In addition, Russian forces launched cluster munitions on a residential area in the town of Kurakhove. Three people have been injured: a teenage boy, 19, in a serious condition, and his father, 43, were hospitalised. They were outside at the time of the attack.

Additionally, a man, 59, who sustained a shrapnel injury at his home, received medical aid at the scene. Russian projectiles have damaged a house and a car.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!