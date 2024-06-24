All Sections
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers, 51 artillery systems and 12 tanks over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 24 June 2024, 07:55
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers, 51 artillery systems and 12 tanks over past day
Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 51 artillery systems, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 12 tanks at the front over the past 24 hours.  

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 535,660 (+1,300)  military personnel;
  • 8,031 (+12) tanks;
  • 15,413 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 14,246 (+51) artillery systems;
  • 1,108 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 863 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,382 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,323 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 19,304 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,397 (+20) special vehicles and other equipment. 

