Russia loses 1,300 soldiers, 51 artillery systems and 12 tanks over past day
Monday, 24 June 2024, 07:55
Russian forces have lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 51 artillery systems, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 12 tanks at the front over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 535,660 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 8,031 (+12) tanks;
- 15,413 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,246 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,108 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 863 (+0) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,382 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,323 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,304 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,397 (+20) special vehicles and other equipment.
