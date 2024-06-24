All Sections
US to fund printing of more than 3 million textbooks for Ukrainian students

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 24 June 2024, 23:03

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will fund the printing of textbooks for primary school students in Ukraine.

Source: This was announced on Monday, 24 June, by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Sullivan said that USAID funding will allow more than 3 million textbooks for primary school students to be printed by the start of the next school year.

Quote: "These textbooks will be produced in Ukraine and delivered to more than 12,000 schools across the country," he added.

Biden's national security adviser specified that the move is intended to support the Ukrainian publishing industry after Russia destroyed the Factor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv, one of the largest in Europe.

Quote: "Kharkiv’s printing houses produce a significant percentage of all books in Ukraine, including textbooks for Ukrainian children. By striking these printing houses, Russia is attacking Ukraine’s education system. We will not let Russia succeed," Sullivan stressed.

Last year, Ukraine received the first batch of textbooks for the New Ukrainian School curriculum in the Ukrainian language, printed free of charge in the EU.

23:11
