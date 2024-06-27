All Sections
Hackers breach Medvedev's assistant's email: insights on arctic weaponry, collaboration with Economics school and Rosatom

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 27 June 2024, 11:25
Hackers breach Medvedev's assistant's email: insights on arctic weaponry, collaboration with Economics school and Rosatom
Dmitry Medvedev. Photo: Getty Images

Hackers from Cyber Resistance have hacked the email of Alexei Zaklyazminsky, one of the six personal assistants to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and Russia’s President from 2008 to 2012. 

Source: InformNapalm (IN) intelligence community 

Details: It is noted that the hacking of Dmitry Medvedev's entourage's correspondence took place at the beginning of 2024, and the hackers monitored Zaklyazminsky's email for six months.

InformNapalm

Some of the obtained information is currently not subject to disclosure and is being used in the interests of the Ukrainian defence forces. However, some facts have been made public on the website of the InformNapalm.

The IN said that Zaklyazminsky's email documentation shows that Medvedev is involved in the process of transitioning the Russian economy to a wartime footing. 

Quote: "Among the data that we can disclose are complaints received by Medvedev's office from the management of the Tula Cartridge Plant, which has seen a drop in cartridge sales due to sanctions, as 85% of its production was for export (particularly to the US). Therefore, they are asking the Russian government to purchase more cartridges.

There are also recommendations for subsidising JSC Kronstadt, which is expanding production and setting up serial drone production in Dubna, Moscow Oblast, to cover mortgage interest for new plant employees. This involves 800 people.

Additionally, there are Medvedev's proposals to Putin regarding the development of new steel grades for armour by the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works," states the InformNapalm report.

 
InformNapalm

Furthermore, Medvedev's assistant regularly receives compilations of research, analytics, and conclusions from the Institute for Strategic Studies and Knowledge Economics at the Higher School of Economics (HSE). According to the published information, the HSE pays particular attention to the Arctic and proposes that Russia "substantially increase its maritime state territory in the Arctic... through clarification of baseline systems from which Russia's maritime zones in the Arctic are measured" and to review the "straight baselines along the Arctic coastline of the Russian Federation" to "extend additional waters of the Arctic seas to the historical waters of the Russian Federation."

The InformNapalm also gained access to a letter in which HSE experts proposed to "develop legal grounds for the placement of special ammunition and their carriers in the Arctic region for military control of the state territory of the Russian Federation in the Arctic, as well as adjacent territories of unfriendly states."

Additionally, hackers revealed the documentation related to Medvedev visitong Russian nuclear power plants and his oversight of Rosatom's project concerning "protection of the critical information infrastructure".

Simultaneously, Zaklyazminsky's email contains drafts of articles prepared for Medvedev and itineraries for events with his scheduled participation.

Photo: InformNapalm 

 
InformNapalm
 
InformNapalm

