Number of wounded in Donetsk Oblast has increased as result of Russian attack – photos

On the morning of 27 June, Russian troops attacked Toretsk, Selydove and Yasenove in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring ten others.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Toretsk came under fire again; one person was reported killed there. Early in the morning, the Russians dropped a bomb on Selydove – six people were wounded, including two teenagers; seven high-rise buildings, five houses, three administrative buildings and four cars were damaged."

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Yasenove, a village of Pokrovsk hromada, also came under Russian fire; a person was wounded, and a facility was damaged. Filashkin urged people to evacuate [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Update: Later, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that three more people were injured in Hirnyk and New-York as a result of a morning Russian attack.

Quote: "We have received information about a wounded man in Hirnyk of the Kurakhove hromada and two women wounded in New-York of Toretsk hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

