Ukraine's asset recovery agency takes over US$5 million factory owned by relatives of former pro-Russian MPs

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has transferred a US$5 million company owned by the closest relatives of former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, suspected of treason, to Ukraine’s National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Source: SBI’s press service

Details: The state will take over a brick production plant in Lviv Oblast, the ultimate owners of which are Medvedchuk and Kozak's siblings.

The report indicates that the company has been evading taxes for years while its profits were used to finance Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Recently, the SBI, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, served suspicion notices on the suspects.

Other property of the company will also be transferred to state ownership: four off-road vehicles, two excavators, a tractor, forklifts, land plots with a total area of more than 10 hectares, and non-residential premises with an area of more than 31,000 square metres.

Background: ARMA will sell more than 150 paintings by Medvedchuk that have no historical or cultural value.

