Russian artillery shelling injures one man in Kherson Oblast 

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 June 2024, 23:32
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russian military shelled Tomyna Balka in Bilozerka hromada on 28 June [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 67-year-old local resident sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the neck, chest and shoulder. The man was in his yard at the time of the attack.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance."

