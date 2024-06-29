Russia kills 4 and injures 14 civilians in Kherson Oblast

Four people were killed and 10 more injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attacks on Friday, 28 June. Russia attacked the oblast again on Saturday morning, injuring two more people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two local residents were injured in the village of Naddniprianske as a result of the morning attack.

Advertisement:

A 57-year-old woman was diagnosed with blast and head injuries and a subcutaneous haematoma in the parietal lobe. She refused to go to hospital.

A 41-year-old man with a head injury was hospitalised.

Russian forces targeted residential areas in the oblast on 28 June, damaging an apartment building and 22 houses.

Advertisement:

There were hits on shops and a gas pipeline. Cars and a rescue service vehicle were damaged.

The settlements of Shliakhove, Odradokamianka, Novokairy, Yantarne, Darivka, Mykilske, Novooleksandrivka, Bilousove, Krupytsia, Bilozerka, Novoberyslav, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Tomyna Balka, Zolota Balka, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Antonivka, Sadove, Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Olhivka and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes.

Support UP or become our patron!