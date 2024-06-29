All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia kills 4 and injures 14 civilians in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 08:28
Russia kills 4 and injures 14 civilians in Kherson Oblast
Photo: DeepStateMAP

Four people were killed and 10 more injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attacks on Friday, 28 June. Russia attacked the oblast again on Saturday morning, injuring two more people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two local residents were injured in the village of Naddniprianske as a result of the morning attack.

Advertisement:

A 57-year-old woman was diagnosed with blast and head injuries and a subcutaneous haematoma in the parietal lobe. She refused to go to hospital.

A 41-year-old man with a head injury was hospitalised.

Russian forces targeted residential areas in the oblast on 28 June, damaging an apartment building and 22 houses.

Advertisement:

There were hits on shops and a gas pipeline. Cars and a rescue service vehicle were damaged.

The settlements of Shliakhove, Odradokamianka, Novokairy, Yantarne, Darivka, Mykilske, Novooleksandrivka, Bilousove, Krupytsia, Bilozerka, Novoberyslav, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Tomyna Balka, Zolota Balka, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Antonivka, Sadove, Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Olhivka and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes.

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians hit residential house in Kherson Oblast, injuring two people
Russian artillery shelling injures one man in Kherson Oblast 
Russians strike Beryslav with artillery, killing one person and wounding another – photos
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: