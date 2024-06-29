Russians hit residential house in Kherson Oblast, injuring two people
Saturday, 29 June 2024, 00:12
The Russians struck the village of Komyshany, Kherson Oblast, on the evening of 28 June hitting a residential building. Two people have been injured.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The occupiers continue to terrorise Kherson Oblast. The Russian military targeted Komyshany an hour ago."
Advertisement:
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration noted that a Russian projectile hit a residential building. Two people were reported injured.
A woman, 49, and a man, 22, sustained injuries.
Both of them were taken to hospital. Doctors are currently examining them.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!