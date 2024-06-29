All Sections
Russians hit residential house in Kherson Oblast, injuring two people

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 00:12
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images  

The Russians struck the village of Komyshany, Kherson Oblast, on the evening of 28 June hitting a residential building. Two people have been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "The occupiers continue to terrorise Kherson Oblast. The Russian military targeted Komyshany an hour ago."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration noted that a Russian projectile hit a residential building. Two people were reported injured. 

A woman, 49, and a man, 22, sustained injuries.

Both of them were taken to hospital. Doctors are currently examining them.

