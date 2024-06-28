Russians strike Beryslav with artillery, killing one person and wounding another – photos

On 28 June, the Russian army launched 25 shells on the settlement of Novooleksandrivka in Beryslav District, Kherson Oblast. A 58-year-old woman was killed in the attack, while another woman suffered injuries.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy artillery fired 25 shells on the village. Residential buildings, barns, and the firefighters' car were all damaged.

Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Unfortunately, a 58-year-old woman was killed in her own house. My condolences to the deceased's family and friends."

Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Prokudin also says that a local citizen, aged 70, was injured. She was sent to hospital. Doctors are providing her with medical assistance.

