Nearly half of Germans endorse Ukraine using Western weapons to strike targets in Russia
The German public is divided over whether Ukraine should be allowed to use Western-supplied weapons to strike military targets in Russia, a recent poll has shown.
Source: Forsa poll for RTL/ntv, as reported by European Pravda
Details: A total of 49% of respondents believe that Ukraine should be able to use Western weapons to strike military bases in Russia that the latter uses to carry out attacks on Ukraine.
Around 44% of respondents believe Ukraine should not be allowed to do so.
The poll revealed differences between the east and west of Germany: while 52% of residents of Germany’s west support allowing Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia, 62% of respondents of Germany's east oppose it.
The differences are even greater among political parties: supporters of the Greens and the Free Democratic Party are most likely to be in favour if this decision (70% each), while supporters of Alternative for Germany (68%) and the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (75%) are most likely to stand against it.
The data for the RTL/ntv poll were collected by the market and opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of RTL Deutschland from 31 May to 3 June among 1,001 respondents.
Background:
- Last week, the German government confirmed that it gave Ukraine a permission to use German-supplied weapons to strike military targets in Russia.
- German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius characterised Berlin's decision to enable Ukraine to employ German weaponry against Russian military facilities as a "strategic adaptation to a changing situation".
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasised that allowing Ukraine to use the weapons provided by Germany to strike targets in Russia would not lead to escalation and was necessary for self-defence.
- German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has said he regrets that the government led by Olaf Scholz did not allow Ukraine to deploy Western-supplied weapons to strike military targets in Russia sooner.
