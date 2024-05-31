All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German Defence Minister explains decision to allow Ukraine strike Russia with German weapons

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 31 May 2024, 21:54
German Defence Minister explains decision to allow Ukraine strike Russia with German weapons
Boris Pistorius Federal Minister of Defence of GermanyPhoto: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius characterised Berlin's decision to enable Ukraine to employ German weaponry against Russian military facilities as a "strategic adaptation to the changing situation".

Source: Pistorius during a visit to Moldova on 31 May, writes ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius emphasised that he believes it was the correct decision to allow Kyiv to attack individual military facilities in Russia with German weaponry.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is what we have always done since the beginning of the war that Putin is waging against Ukraine. We adapted to the situation, adapted our strategy in each case," he said at a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Anatolie Nosatîi.

At the same time, Pistorius stated that Germany will not renew conversations regarding the supply of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. He explained that these conversations would once again involve weapons with a range of several hundred kilometres.

"And this limit remains unchanged, even after the statements of our partners and our own," he stressed.

The German government stated that they authorise Ukraine to utilise the weaponry provided by Germany for assaults on Russian military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation in the context of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the European Commission, Ukraine has the right to defend itself from armed aggression under international law, including striking military targets on Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyweaponsUkraine
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Germany
German Defence Minister announces new €500 million military aid package while on visit in Odesa
Ukraine has fulfilled conditions for starting EU accession talks, Germany says
MP from Scholz's party calls for Ukraine to be allowed to use German-supplied weapons against Russia
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: