German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius characterised Berlin's decision to enable Ukraine to employ German weaponry against Russian military facilities as a "strategic adaptation to the changing situation".

Source: Pistorius during a visit to Moldova on 31 May, writes ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius emphasised that he believes it was the correct decision to allow Kyiv to attack individual military facilities in Russia with German weaponry.

Quote: "This is what we have always done since the beginning of the war that Putin is waging against Ukraine. We adapted to the situation, adapted our strategy in each case," he said at a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Anatolie Nosatîi.

At the same time, Pistorius stated that Germany will not renew conversations regarding the supply of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. He explained that these conversations would once again involve weapons with a range of several hundred kilometres.

"And this limit remains unchanged, even after the statements of our partners and our own," he stressed.

The German government stated that they authorise Ukraine to utilise the weaponry provided by Germany for assaults on Russian military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation in the context of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the European Commission, Ukraine has the right to defend itself from armed aggression under international law, including striking military targets on Russian territory.

