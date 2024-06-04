"We went through severe injuries and amputations of limbs": Ukrainian war veteran Oleksii confesses to his beloved Anastasiia – video

The couple met in a clinic where rehabilitation took place lyoha_leksus4308_levchenko/Instagram

Former serviceman Oleksii, who lost his leg upon the onset of the full-scale invasion, has proposed to his girlfriend, Anastasiia. The couple met while recovering from amputations.

They both survived horrific wounds that required amputation of their limbs. Anastasiia and Oleksii met at the Superhumans, a specialist facility for prostheses and reconstruction.

"We met here, and this is where our story began," Oleksii recounts of the start of their relationship with Anastasiia.

Anastasiia discussed their engagement in a video made available by the medical institution. She smiled while explaining why a ring had appeared on her ring finger.

Subsequently, Oleksii entered the room, coming to meet his beloved after her discharge from the clinic. The man knelt again and gave his beloved a bouquet of roses.

The Superhumans stated that the newlyweds are currently preparing for their wedding.

Anastasiia Savka, 24, is a sniper. Previously, she was on the list of the UP100. Power of Women project.

She then stated that she had joined the army without any second thoughts. Ahe wasn't too worried about being separated from her child because the boy stayed with his grandparents, and the woman knew who she was fighting for.

