All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Children being mandatorily evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast in case of Russian offensive

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 5 June 2024, 14:01
Children being mandatorily evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast in case of Russian offensive
Children being evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Local authorities are mandatorily evacuating all children from Zolochiv hromada in Kharkiv Oblast's Bohodukhiv district in case of a Russian offensive. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Viktor Kovalenko, the Head of Zolochiv Village Military Administration, on Radio Liberty

Quote: "Today, Ivashky is a village literally 800 metres from the border – we have evacuated all the children from there as part of the mandatory evacuation. 140 adult men remain there. Together with volunteers, we conduct daily evacuations of local residents. Only one child remains today in Oleksandrivka, where there were once 47 children. Yesterday, we evacuated children from Tymofiivka, and today, another child will be evacuated from Vidrodzhenivske, and no children will remain there. Some wanted to come back. But there is a certain responsibility, including criminal liability. Everyone has been warned about this."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kovalenko, the situation at the border is no longer as challenging as last week, but he believes that "it is better to be safe, to draw certain conclusions and to prevent the situation".

A total of six villages in Zolochiv hromada have been subjected to mandatory evacuation of children. These are Ivashky, Perovske, Basovo, Tymofiivka, Vidrodzhenivske and Oleksandrivka. Kovalenko stressed that people are taken to their relatives in other settlements or placed in student accommodations, where they are provided with everything they need.

1,740 people are planned to be evacuated from the border village districts of Zolochiv hromada.

Background: On 24 May, Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced an agreed decision to forcibly evacuate 123 children from certain settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastevacuationchildrenRussia
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Woman triggers Russian mine in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kupiansk: house on fire, man injured – photos
Journalists identify one of Russian soldiers who abused Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: