All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


123 children being forcibly evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 May 2024, 10:16
123 children being forcibly evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has announced an agreed decision to forcibly evacuate 123 children from certain settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration

Details: This concerns orphans and children deprived of parental care, along with their legal guardians.

Advertisement:

The relevant decision was agreed by members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Compulsory evacuation of 123 children is planned to be carried out from 36 settlements in Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.

Those who are going to evacuate will first be accommodated in Kharkiv, and then they will be taken to Volyn Oblast in Ukraine's north-west.

The evacuation will last for 60 days. It is free of charge.

More information is available on the Ministry's website.

Background:

The Russian forces continue offensive assault operations on the Kharkiv front. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that four combat clashes had taken place on 23 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: evacuationchildrenKharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
evacuation
Police officer killed in Russian drone attack during evacuation from Vovchansk – video
Over 10,000 people evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast since start of Russian offensive
Russian forces hit car evacuating from Vovchansk: two civilians killed
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: