123 children being forcibly evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has announced an agreed decision to forcibly evacuate 123 children from certain settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration

Details: This concerns orphans and children deprived of parental care, along with their legal guardians.

Advertisement:

The relevant decision was agreed by members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Compulsory evacuation of 123 children is planned to be carried out from 36 settlements in Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.

Those who are going to evacuate will first be accommodated in Kharkiv, and then they will be taken to Volyn Oblast in Ukraine's north-west.

The evacuation will last for 60 days. It is free of charge.

More information is available on the Ministry's website.

Background:

The Russian forces continue offensive assault operations on the Kharkiv front. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that four combat clashes had taken place on 23 May.

Support UP or become our patron!