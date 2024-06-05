Putin threatens to launch attacks on countries that supply Ukraine with weapons

Putin at a meeting with representatives of news agencies in St. Petersburg. Photo: TASS

Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia may deploy long-range weapons to various parts of the world in order to launch attacks on "sensitive" facilities in countries that supply Ukraine with weapons.

Source: Putin during a meeting with representatives of news agencies in St Petersburg on the evening of 5 June, as reported by TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Putin said Russia will be enhancing its air defence systems in response to the threat of long-range weapons being used from Ukrainian territory. Russia is apparently thinking about an "asymmetric response" to strikes on Russia and the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

He also claimed that the US should stop supplying Ukraine with weapons and then "the conflict will end in two or three months".

Putin also mentioned Western military instructors who, he claimed, "are suffering losses in Ukraine".

