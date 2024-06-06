All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and extension of defence cooperation with Sunak

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 09:17
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The leaders focused on preparations for the Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

"I am sure that even in the midst of the pre-election period, the United Kingdom will be represented at the Summit at the highest level," Zelenskyy said. 

They also discussed the continuation of defence cooperation between the two countries, and the Office of the President identified strengthening air defence and long-range capabilities as priorities.

"The President noted the permission of the United Kingdom to hit military targets on the territory of Russia. He emphasised that this will prevent Russian occupiers' attempts to expand the war and will save lives," the press release said. 

In addition, the leaders exchanged views on additional opportunities for joint training missions and interoperability of the Defence Forces of Ukraine with NATO.

Background:

  • Earlier, European Pravda reported that Ukraine's Western partners were surprised by the change in Ukraine's position, which means concessions at the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.
  • If Kyiv approves the summit's decision in its current form, it will give the green light to promote existing plans and the emergence of new ones, which will definitely take less account of Ukrainian interests.

