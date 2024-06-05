All Sections
Zelenskyy to visit Paris on Friday

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 5 June 2024, 08:46
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, along with several other officials, will take place on Friday, 7 June.

Source: French newspaper Le Monde with reference to the Elysée Palace, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: This announcement states that Zelenskyy will be visiting Paris on Friday, 7 June, following solemn events commemorating the anniversary of the D-Day in Normandy during World War II.

Zelenskyy will also meet with Sébastien Lecornu, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and they will visit the facilities of the KNDS defence group near Paris, where artillery ammunition is manufactured.

The visit programme also includes an address by Zelenskyy to the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, and talks with its president, Yaël Braun-Pivet, who visited Ukraine in March.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyFrance
