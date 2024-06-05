Zelenskyy to visit Paris on Friday

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, along with several other officials, will take place on Friday, 7 June.

Source: French newspaper Le Monde with reference to the Elysée Palace, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This announcement states that Zelenskyy will be visiting Paris on Friday, 7 June, following solemn events commemorating the anniversary of the D-Day in Normandy during World War II.

Zelenskyy will also meet with Sébastien Lecornu, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and they will visit the facilities of the KNDS defence group near Paris, where artillery ammunition is manufactured.

The visit programme also includes an address by Zelenskyy to the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, and talks with its president, Yaël Braun-Pivet, who visited Ukraine in March.

Background:

Macron announced Zelenskyy's visit last week, while the Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed it.

The media reported that France might soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from some allies and criticism from Russia.

It is said that Paris may announce such a decision on the occasion of Zelenskyy's visit.

