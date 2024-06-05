Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in France and week later in Italy

US President Joe Biden will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week in France and next week in Italy.

Source: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on board the plane heading to France

Quote from Sullivan: "While he's in Normandy, he'll have the opportunity to sit down with President Zelenskyy and have an engagement with him to talk about the state of play in Ukraine and how we can continue and deepen our support for Ukraine. He will also have an opportunity several days later to see President Zelenskyy again at the G7 in Italy."

Advertisement:

Details: US President Joe Biden departed for France on 4 June, where he intends to participate in commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day in Normandy. He will also hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Background:

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Elysee Palace on 7 June. The Ukrainian leader will arrive at the commemorative event marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, also known as D-Day.

Macron announced Zelenskyy’s visit last week but the Ukrainian side has not confirmed it yet.

The media reported that France might soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite the concern of some allies and criticism from Russia’s side.

Support UP or become our patron!