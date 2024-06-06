All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians try to break through to vital highway to Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 June 2024, 14:13
Russians try to break through to vital highway to Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Suspilne media outlet

The Russians are trying to enhance their offensive and approach the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk in order to reach a vital highway to the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operative-Strategic Group, on air of the joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Russian forces concentrate their efforts on breaking through our defences and advancing their offensive in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Selydove. The Russians are highly active near the settlement of Netailove…

Advertisement:

The enemy is trying to approach the large settlement of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk in order to continue their offensive to the west from the settlements of Avdiivka and Marinka.

Of course, after reaching the settlement of Ocheretyne they are breaking through to the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. Their goal is to capture Pokrovsk and a vital highway leading to Kostiantynivka."

Details: Voloshyn states that the Pokrovsk front remains the hottest spot of the combat zone. Last week as many as 220 attacks were mounted there by the Russians. Over the past day 32 attacks occurred, as of the morning of 6 June 4 attacks were repelled and 6 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forcesoccupationwar
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Armed Forces
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
Funeral ceremony for combat medic Iryna Tsybukh to be held in Kyiv on Sunday 2 June
Media posts satellite images showing aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Crimean port
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: