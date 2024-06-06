Russians try to break through to vital highway to Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

The Russians are trying to enhance their offensive and approach the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk in order to reach a vital highway to the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operative-Strategic Group, on air of the joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Russian forces concentrate their efforts on breaking through our defences and advancing their offensive in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Selydove. The Russians are highly active near the settlement of Netailove…

The enemy is trying to approach the large settlement of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk in order to continue their offensive to the west from the settlements of Avdiivka and Marinka.

Of course, after reaching the settlement of Ocheretyne they are breaking through to the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. Their goal is to capture Pokrovsk and a vital highway leading to Kostiantynivka."

Details: Voloshyn states that the Pokrovsk front remains the hottest spot of the combat zone. Last week as many as 220 attacks were mounted there by the Russians. Over the past day 32 attacks occurred, as of the morning of 6 June 4 attacks were repelled and 6 combat clashes are still ongoing.

