Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 June 2024, 18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
Stock photo: Getty Images

The North Atlantic Alliance and Ukraine are planning to sign an agreement to expand cooperation in defence technology and exchange intelligence regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities.

Source: NATO Assistant Secretary General David van Weel, as reported by European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: According to van Weel, the agreement, which introduces new standards for information exchange between Ukraine and NATO, including on the supply chain of drones, will be finalised before the Alliance summit in Washington.

One of the agreement's aims is to help Ukraine become a large-scale technology supplier after the war. For NATO, it is also about replicating some of the examples of rapid deployment and adoption of military technology.

"Ukrainians are innovating at a very high speed. But of course, the Russians are not stupid. That means innovation in the battlefield is not a static thing. It's more like chess," the official said.

Van Weel's statement was made at the first NATO-Ukraine Defence Innovation Forum, which took place in the Polish city of Kraków earlier this week and was attended by representatives of 17 countries, including Ukraine, Belgium and the United States.

The main topic of the event was the way to counter Russia's ongoing jamming of the global GPS positioning system, which has rendered some Ukrainian drones and foreign precision weapons ineffective.

This is especially relevant given that a number of Western countries have allowed their weapons to be used to strike Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Kyiv wants to reach an agreement to expand the scope of this authorisation.

Subjects: NATOUkrainedefence intelligence
