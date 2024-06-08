Russians lose another 1,200 soldiers and 9 tanks in one day
Saturday, 8 June 2024, 07:46
The Russians have lost another 1,210 soldiers, 9 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- around 517,290 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 7,843 (+9) tanks;
- 15,105 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,533 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,095 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 834 (+1) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,945 (+59) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,277 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,484 (+68) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,248 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
