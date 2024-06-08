Russians lose another 1,200 soldiers and 9 tanks in one day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have lost another 1,210 soldiers, 9 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

around 517,290 (+1,210) military personnel;

7,843 (+9) tanks;

15,105 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

13,533 (+36) artillery systems;

1,095 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

834 (+1) air defence systems;

357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

10,945 (+59) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,277 (+7) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,484 (+68) vehicles and tankers;

2,248 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

