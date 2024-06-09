All Sections
Moldovans detained in Paris over graffiti of coffin and inscription "French soldiers in Ukraine"

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 03:42
Moldovans detained in Paris over graffiti of coffin and inscription French soldiers in Ukraine
Provocative graffiti in Paris. Photo: AFP

Three Moldovan citizens suspected of painting graffiti with coffins and the inscription "French soldiers in Ukraine" have been detained in Paris.

Source: BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network; French newspaper Le Figaro, citing the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office

Details: It is noted that the graffiti was discovered on the streets of Paris on Friday, 7 June.

It was at this time that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on a visit to the French capital.

The exact number of such graffiti is currently unknown. Nor is it known whether the suspects are related to the people detained after several coffins covered with the French flag, also with the inscription "French soldiers in Ukraine", were brought to the foot of the Eiffel Tower last Saturday.

Latex gloves, spray paint and stencils with the relevant inscriptions were found on the suspects when they were detained.

France
