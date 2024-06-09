Russia loses 1,270 more soldiers, 60 artillery systems and 26 tanks over past 24 hours
Sunday, 9 June 2024, 07:20
Russian forces have lost 1,270 soldiers, 60 artillery systems and 26 tanks over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- around 518,560 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 7,869 (+26) tanks;
- 15,131 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,593 (+60) artillery systems;
- 1,097 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 836 (+2) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,982 (+37) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,277 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,562 (+78) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,253 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
