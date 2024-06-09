All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,270 more soldiers, 60 artillery systems and 26 tanks over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 07:20
Russia loses 1,270 more soldiers, 60 artillery systems and 26 tanks over past 24 hours
A Ukrainian defender. Stock photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,270 soldiers, 60 artillery systems and 26 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • around 518,560 (+1,270) military personnel;
  • 7,869 (+26) tanks;
  • 15,131 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,593 (+60) artillery systems;
  • 1,097 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 836 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,982 (+37) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,277 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 18,562 (+78) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,253 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Russia
Over 200 soldiers, 24 various artillery pieces: Ukraine's Security Service estimates losses inflicted on Russians over past week
Russia continues deporting Ukrainians from occupied Kherson Oblast
Zelenskyy: Russians have failed to conduct Kharkiv operation
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: