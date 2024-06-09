Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and drones, causing damage

A house damaged in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces targeted Nikopol and Pokrovsk hromadas (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the evening of 8 June and the morning of 9 June, damaging the premises of a utility company, five houses, a garage, and a power line. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Pokrovsk hromada in Nikopol district once again in the evening. However, following a nighttime lull, they resumed terrorising the area in the morning.

They used kamikaze drones and artillery fire. The strikes hit Nikopol itself and Myrove hromada."

Details: Lysak said the premises of a utility company, five houses, a garage and a power line have been damaged.

"Information about the aftermath is still being gathered," the official added.

Support UP or become our patron!