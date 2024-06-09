All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and drones, causing damage

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 07:48
Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and drones, causing damage
A house damaged in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces targeted Nikopol and Pokrovsk hromadas (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the evening of 8 June and the morning of 9 June, damaging the premises of a utility company, five houses, a garage, and a power line. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Pokrovsk hromada in Nikopol district once again in the evening. However, following a nighttime lull, they resumed terrorising the area in the morning.

Advertisement:

They used kamikaze drones and artillery fire. The strikes hit Nikopol itself and Myrove hromada."

Details: Lysak said the premises of a utility company, five houses, a garage and a power line have been damaged.

"Information about the aftermath is still being gathered," the official added.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Nikopolwarattack
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Nikopol
70-year-old man killed in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike Nikopol, killing woman
Three people injured in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: