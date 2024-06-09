All Sections
Ukraine and EU hold new round of talks on security agreement

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 9 June 2024, 09:19
Ukraine and EU hold new round of talks on security agreement
Negotiation on a security agreement between Ukraine and the EU. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Ukraine and the EU have held another round of negotiations on a security agreement.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian President's Office

Details: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, and Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary General for Peace, Security and Defence of the EU’s European External Action Service, have held another round of talks on EU security guarantees, the statement said.

The talks are another step towards the conclusion of a security agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

"The negotiating teams thoroughly discussed the text of the draft agreement and approved the algorithm of further actions for the near future," the statement said.

Media reports indicated that EU ambassadors had agreed on a draft bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union and planned to finalise it by the end of June.

In the draft agreement, the EU pledges to provide further military assistance to Ukraine, help with military training, mine clearance, and defence sector reforms, cooperate in countering hybrid threats and cyberattacks, and assist with recovery.

European officials emphasise that the agreement does not amount to a collective defence within NATO but rather a commitment to provide Ukraine with weapons and other assistance to strengthen its own security and deter any future invasion.

