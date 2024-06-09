All Sections
Zelenskyy on preparation of agreement with US: We're doing all we can to make American leadership felt

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 June 2024, 20:43
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that work on the bilateral security agreement with the US is underway.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "These days, we are also meticulously preparing a bilateral security agreement between our country and the United States. We are doing everything we can to ensure that America's leadership is tangible. Thank you to everyone who is helping!"

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "new agreements for Ukraine with European partners, in particular with Germany, on additional support measures" are also being prepared.

Background: 

Subjects: ZelenskyyUSAsecurity guarantees
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: We're preparing our next steps, Ukraine will definitely defend itself
Zelenskyy: Russians have failed to conduct Kharkiv operation
Zelenskyy shares frank assessment with Biden about what's going on – Senior White House official
