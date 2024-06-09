Zelenskyy on preparation of agreement with US: We're doing all we can to make American leadership felt

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that work on the bilateral security agreement with the US is underway.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "These days, we are also meticulously preparing a bilateral security agreement between our country and the United States. We are doing everything we can to ensure that America's leadership is tangible. Thank you to everyone who is helping!"

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "new agreements for Ukraine with European partners, in particular with Germany, on additional support measures" are also being prepared.

Background:

Zelenskyy announced in early May that Ukraine was preparing seven new bilateral security agreements, including one with the US.

The President’s Office reported that "tangible progress" had been made by Ukraine and the US on the bilateral security agreement to follow up on the G7 declaration on security guarantees, and said the parties hoped to agree on the final text in May.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine would cover military assistance in a variety of sectors and could bring the country closer to NATO membership.

