All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Several explosions rock Dnipro

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 1 July 2024, 02:06
Several explosions rock Dnipro
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: open sources

Several explosions occurred in the city of Dnipro on the night of 30 June-1 July.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s eastern oblasts because of a missile attack threat.

Advertisement:

At 02:04, after the explosion, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a missile had been fired on Dnipro again. There was another explosion shortly afterwards.

At 02:07, the military reported that more missiles were flying towards Dnipro.

At 02:22, the Air Force noted that a missile had been fired at Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dniproexplosion
Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
Dnipro
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
Zelenskyy: Russia will face responsibility for its terror, Ukraine will take new steps to protect its people
Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: