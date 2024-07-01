Several explosions rock Dnipro

Several explosions occurred in the city of Dnipro on the night of 30 June-1 July.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s eastern oblasts because of a missile attack threat.

At 02:04, after the explosion, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a missile had been fired on Dnipro again. There was another explosion shortly afterwards.

At 02:07, the military reported that more missiles were flying towards Dnipro.

At 02:22, the Air Force noted that a missile had been fired at Kharkiv.

