Increased import duties on grain from Russia and Belarus come into force in EU

On 1 July 2024, the European Union introduced significantly higher import duties on certain Russian and Belarusian agricultural products, including grain. The duties are intended to stop grain imports from Russia and Belarus to the EU.

Details: Following a decision adopted in May, duties on grain imports from Russia and Belarus have now increased significantly, reaching 50% of the market price for some types of grain.

The EU regulation increased import tariffs on cereals, oilseeds and their products, beet pulp pellets, and dried peas from the Russian Federation and Belarus.

The duties are intended to effectively stop grain imports from Russia and Belarus to the EU to prevent the destabilisation of the EU grain market, to stop Russian exports of stolen Ukrainian grain, and to prevent Russia from using the proceeds of its exports to the EU to finance its war against Ukraine.

Many agricultural products imported from Russia and Belarus have been exempted from EU import tariffs or have been subject to low rates.

In March, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission Vice-President, said that higher tariffs on certain Russian and Belarusian agricultural products would effectively prevent them from entering the EU market.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Kęstutis Navickas said in late May that the EU should extend the restrictions to all agricultural products of Russian and Belarusian origin.

Background:

On 22 March, the European Commission announced a proposal for increased tariffs on imports of grains, oilseeds and their derivatives from Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine has long called on the EU to ban Russian agricultural imports completely. During the EU leaders' summit on 21 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "unfair" that Russian food products are being imported into Europe.

