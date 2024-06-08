All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia exports at least 30,000 tonnes of agricultural products from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 04:38
Russia exports at least 30,000 tonnes of agricultural products from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians have exported at least 30,000 tonnes of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The enemy’s companies have exported at least 30 thousand tonnes of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson [Oblast] and earned more than 6 million euros. 

Advertisement:

The enemy has created a whole scheme for stealing Ukrainian grain and it has been operating on a regular basis since the full-scale invasion."

Details: The NRC noted that the Russians, with the assistance of local collaborators, have shipped grain and other agricultural products from Kherson Oblast to Azerbaijan, Syria, Türkiye and Iran. 

"It is known that one of these ‘exporters’ is a close associate of Putin," the NRC added. 

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationKherson Oblastgrain
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
occupation
Russians target Chasiv Yar with vacuum bombs that burn down everything
Russians try to break through to vital highway to Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
Russian Orthodox Church priests destroy identity of deported Ukrainian children – ISW
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: