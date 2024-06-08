Russia exports at least 30,000 tonnes of agricultural products from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians have exported at least 30,000 tonnes of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The enemy’s companies have exported at least 30 thousand tonnes of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson [Oblast] and earned more than 6 million euros.

The enemy has created a whole scheme for stealing Ukrainian grain and it has been operating on a regular basis since the full-scale invasion."

Details: The NRC noted that the Russians, with the assistance of local collaborators, have shipped grain and other agricultural products from Kherson Oblast to Azerbaijan, Syria, Türkiye and Iran.

"It is known that one of these ‘exporters’ is a close associate of Putin," the NRC added.

