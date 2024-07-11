Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation and Speaker of House of Representatives – videos

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mike Johnson. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met in Washington, DC with Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and a delegation from the US Senate.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Details: Zelenskyy said that the key topic of the conversation with Johnson was the strengthening of Ukrainian-American cooperation.

He added that they had also discussed expectations from the NATO summit and Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms on its path to joining the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance.

Quote: "Continued budgetary support from the USA is important for the economic stability of our country. The world must remain a place where freedom and democratic values prevail."

More details: Prior to that, Zelenskyy met with the US Senate delegation led by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as senators from both parties.

The Ukrainian president indicated that they discussed the situation on the battlefield and American defence support.

"We discussed the current battlefield situation and American defence support. I informed them about Russia's increased missile terror against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure," he said.

Background:

Zelenskyy's meeting with Johnson took place amid concerns about future US support for Kyiv if Republican candidate Donald Trump won the presidential election on 5 November.

Earlier, former US president Donald Trump criticised the extent of support for Ukraine, distorting the facts, and said that if he won, he would immediately "resolve the issue."

It is also worth noting that the former president supported the version of the bill that was eventually passed, and expressed support for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In a recent interview, Zelenskyy warned that Trump risks "becoming a loser" if, as US president, he implements a "peace plan" to force Ukraine to make concessions to the aggressor.

