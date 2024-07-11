All Sections
We are capable and can win, but we need more weapons – Ukrainian Defence Minister

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 11 July 2024, 13:40
We are capable and can win, but we need more weapons – Ukrainian Defence Minister
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. Photo: Suspilne

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said during his visit to the US that Ukraine has a plan to fight Russian aggression but needs more weapons.

Source: Rustem Umierov, in an interview with Fox News in Washington

Quote: "We are able and capable to win. We have a plan, and we are voicing out that we need more weapons. And hesitation to provide us weapons, hesitation to provide us permissions and lifting bans – this takes time.  Time is very crucial, but we are able and capable of doing it."

Details: When asked whether he believed the war would ever end, Umierov said, "We are able and capable to win."

Commenting on Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital, Umierov said that Ukraine needs more air defence to protect civilian infrastructure.

Subjects: Rustem UmierovwarMinistry of Defence
