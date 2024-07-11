EU chief diplomat Borrell: Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is the only plan

The European Union supports only one peace plan: the Peace Formula of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell, on arrival at the NATO summit in Washington, European Pravda’s correspondent reports

Details: Borrell was responding to those who complain that support for Ukraine will only prolong the war.

Quote from Borrell: "If we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will certainly finish, and finish soon. But how? With Ukraineʼs surrender. With a puppet government in Kyiv, with Ukrainian people being crushed by Russian aggression. Is this the way we want the war to end?

No. If we don't want the war to end like this, if we don't want Ukraine to have to surrender because they don't have the capacity to continue fighting, we have to continue supporting Ukraine."

He stressed that this is the position of the European Union.

Quote from Borrell: "This is the position of the European Union. The whole European Union is supporting the position. And for the European Union there is no plan other than Zelenskyy's plan. It is the only peace plan for Europeans."

Background:

Zelenskyy has said he wants to hold a second Peace Summit this year and hopes for US support on this issue.

Zelenskyy is reported to be waiting until July for "new specifics" on peace following the outcome of the inaugural Peace Summit, held in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said that Kyiv is determined to hold the second Peace Summit in one of the countries of the Global South.

