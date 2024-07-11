All Sections
Russians strike Kherson, injuring firefighter and two civilians – photos, video

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 11 July 2024, 21:25
Russians strike Kherson, injuring firefighter and two civilians – photos, video
Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian forces again used drones to drop explosives on Kherson. It landed near a fire truck, wounding one firefighter and two civilians.

Source: State Emergency Service on social networks 

Details: This took place on the evening of Thursday, 11 July. 

While disassembling their fire appliances after dealing with the consequences of yet another attack, the firefighters noticed a Russian drone approaching quickly. They hurried to the shelter, but not all of them made it.

The explosive device landed right next to the fire truck, damaging it. One of the firefighters sustained a shrapnel wound to his thigh, while two civilians were injured on the scene.

All of those affected by the attack are being provided with medical care.

