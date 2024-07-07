Cafe razed to ground in Russian attack on Kherson's centre – video

On the night of 6-7 July, explosions were heard in Kherson, with fire ensuing soon after.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the Russian troops attacked the city centre.

The local authorities posted a video showing the aftermath of the strikes.

Quote: "Everyone in Kherson is familiar with this place. The Russians are once again demolishing what was an integral part of the city.

Due to enemy shelling, the cafe called Leto was completely destroyed."

Херсон: від прильотів у центрі вщент згоріло кафе

