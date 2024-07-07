Pregnant woman injured in Russian attack on residential areas of Kherson

A pregnant woman has been taken to hospital after being injured in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district of the city of Kherson on Sunday, 7 July.

Quote: "Russian forces have once again targeted residential areas of Kherson. Korabelnyi district came under fire.

Houses have been damaged. A casualty has been reported. An ambulance crew took a pregnant woman, 32, to hospital, who was suffering from symptoms of poisoning caused by combustion fumes.

She is currently under medical supervision and in a satisfactory condition."

Background: On the night of 6-7 July, a café called Lito (Summer) was utterly destroyed in a Russian attack on Kherson.

