Russian forces target Sumy Oblast, wounding 2 civilians

On 11 July, Russian forces fired 24 times on border hromadas and settlements of Sumy Oblast, with 66 explosions recorded in total [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Two civilians were injured as a result of FPV drone strikes in Seredyna-Buda hromada, and artillery shelling was also reported in the area.

In Putivl hromada, the Russians dropped an explosive device from an UAV.

The Russians used artillery to shell Velyka Pysarivka hromada, resulting in 11 explosions. The Russians also carried out attacks with unguided missiles from a helicopter (nine explosions), shelling (nine explosions), and mortar bombardments (six explosions).

In Esman hromada, the Russians dropped two explosives and carried out an attack with one FPV drone.

In Yunakivka hromada, one UAV strike (one explosion) and four drone strikes were recorded.

FPV drones struck Myropillia hromada, resulting in two explosions.

In Khotin hromada, six explosives were dropped. There was also one strike carried out with an UAV.

In Nova Sloboda hromada, one FPV drone caused one explosion.

One FPV drone hit Bilopillia hromada, with one explosion recorded.

Krasnopillia hromada was targeted by small arms fire from the territory of the Russian Federation.

