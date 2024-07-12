Zelenskyy and Macron discuss preparation of next defence package for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Zelenskyy noted that they discussed the implementation of the decisions of the Peace Summit, as well as the preparation of the next defence package, security cooperation, and military training.

Advertisement:

On the sidelines of the NATO Summit, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, we discussed the implementation of the Peace Summit decisions, as well as the preparation of the next defense package, security cooperation and training of our military.



I am grateful to the… pic.twitter.com/Hls7vnMhL1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2024

"I am grateful to the President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for their principled and unwavering support," Zelenskyy added.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 6 June, the French President announced the transfer of several French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of additional Ukrainian military personnel as part of a new cooperation with Kyiv.

Later, Macron said preparations for training Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for Mirage 2000-5 fighters would begin on the French territory.

On 7 June in Paris, Ukraine and France's presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron signed agreements to provide help for the repair of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!