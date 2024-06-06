All Sections
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 June 2024, 21:43
Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet. Stock photo: Wikipedia

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the transfer of several French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of additional Ukrainian military personnel as part of a new cooperation with Kyiv.

Source: Macron in an interview with BFMTV and TF1 on the evening of 6 June, European Pravda reports

Details: Macron stressed that helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression "means avoiding the right of the strongest" and announced that this would be the topic of his talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

"Tomorrow we will launch a new cooperation and announce the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine," he said, adding that the aircraft will allow Ukraine to defend its land and airspace.

To train the pilots to fly the Mirage 2000-5, France will organise six-month pilot training courses starting this summer, Macron said.

In addition, Paris will help train a 4,500-strong Ukrainian brigade, which Macron stressed is "not an escalation factor."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and a number of other officials in Paris on Friday 7 June.

They are expected to sign two agreements providing Ukraine with €650 million in loans and grants to support local authorities and critical infrastructure, including energy, which is targeted by Russia.

Subjects: fighter jetsFranceaid for Ukraine
