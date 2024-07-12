Ukraine's Health Minister: Okhmatdyt hospital's destroyed building will not be restored, new one to be built

Work is underway at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital to restore the interior spaces, prepare for glazing, and repair the facade following the Russian missile attack on 8 July. It will cost approximately UAH 400 million hryvnias (US$10 million) just to re-equip the medical facility.

Source: Viktor Liashko, Ukraine's Health Minister, at a briefing on 12 July

At the same time, some buildings, notably the toxicological unit, are not eligible for rebuilding.

Quote: "We are well aware that this building is not eligible for reconstruction. Currently, a technical inspection process of the old technical building is underway. Most likely, it will also be demolished," said Liashko.

In addition, a comprehensive assessment of the damages is ongoing. Volodymyr Zhovnir, Director General of the Okhmatdyt Hospital, said that all hospital buildings were affected, but the degree of damage varies.

The first defective report on the damages to the newly constructed building at the Okhmatdyt is slated for completion next week. Based on this assessment, priority will be given to restoring medical services, starting with the operating rooms, intensive care units, paediatric oncology, ophthalmology, urology, and neurosurgery departments.

Afterwards, the hospital will select a company to conduct construction work and announce the start date and duration of the project.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture will assess the damage caused to the historical buildings located within the Okhmatdyt premises. Once this is done, planning for the new building on the site of the destroyed and critically damaged buildings can begin.

The Ministry of Health has announced that a list of essential medical equipment needed to restore crucial medical services has already been compiled.

Quote: "In the list of prioritised equipment, there are over 55 types of items (totalling 242 units of equipment) with an estimated value of UAH 400 million. We are receiving numerous proposals from manufacturers and donors for its supply, so together with the Okhmatdyt, we will coordinate this process for greater efficiency and clear alignment with the hospital's needs," says Liashko.

The Ministry of Health is asking international organisations, representatives of foreign states, and businesses willing to contribute medical equipment to the departments of the Okhmatdyt to contact them at ohmatdythelp@moz.gov.ua.

"Our specialist will then contact you and provide full information on the current needs of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital and their specifications," they note.

The minister said that a total of over UAH 800 million ($20 million) have been allocated for restoration, including funds received in charitable accounts of the hospital and state funds. These funds will enable the commencement of priority restoration works.

"Our priorities include repairing damaged facilities, creating opportunities for critical medical services, and constructing a new building to replace the destroyed and damaged emergency structures," the minister stated.

Background: Water and power supply was restored at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged in a Russian missile strike on 8 July. Operating rooms will be repaired next.

