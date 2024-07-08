Two injured in Russian attack on Kyiv die at hospital, bringing death toll to 17 and number of injured to 66 – photos

Seventeen people were killed and 41 more injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 8 July. There may be people under the rubble of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) on Facebook; Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) on Telegram

Details: At 11:28, Popko reported that three civilians were known to have been killed and nine injured, but three minutes later he added that the death toll had risen to five.

Klitschko added that the number of people who were injured in the attack has also increased. Eleven people have been reportedly injured, eight of whom have been taken to hospital.

Later, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that seven people had been killed in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

Quote from Klymenko: "At the moment, seven people are known to have been killed. Search and rescue operations are underway. And right here, at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, as well. Two people have been killed at the Okhmatdyt location, and five have been killed in Solomianskyi district – a residential building and a shopping centre [have been hit there – ed.]."

Details: The minister further noted that one person was rescued from the rubble alive a few minutes ago. People are being searched for. Klymenko said 15 Kyiv residents were injured.

A few minutes later, Popko added that the death toll had reached eight.

Quote from Popko: "Early reports indicate that eight people have been killed. We are on the territory of the Okhmatdyt hospital. The rubble is being cleared. There is information that there are people, possibly children, trapped under the rubble."

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that the death toll had risen to nine. Some time later, the KCMA reported that the death toll had reached 10 and the number of casualties 35.

The Kyiv mayor elaborated that two men who had been taken to hospital died in a Kyiv medical facility.

As of 14:00, the data of the Prosecutor General's Office indicated that the death toll has risen to 15. At least 37 people were reportedly injured.

During the second Russian attack, the debris from downed Russian air targets fell on a private maternity centre in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, killing four people and injuring three more.

As of 14:54, Popko reported that 17 people had been killed and 41 injured in the Russian missile strike on Kyiv.

The SES noted that the aftermath of the Russian attack on the capital is being dealt with.

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv Photo: SES of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations continue in Kyiv's Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv Photo: SES of Ukraine

In particular, a fire has been extinguished in the Shevchenkivskyi district over an area of 1,500 sq. m. The SES reported that five people had been killed and four injured in the area. The civilians injured in the attack have been rushed to doctors to be further taken to hospital.

Mayor Klitschko reported from the scene that an entire section of an apartment block in the city's Syrets microdistrict, comprising around 17 flats, had been destroyed. The mayor noted that people are trapped under the rubble and that emergency workers can hear their voices.

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PROSECUTOR GENERAL’S OFFICE (PGO) ON TELEGRAM

A total of 213 emergency workers and 43 appliances are working at the scene.

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PROSECUTOR GENERAL’S OFFICE (PGO) ON TELEGRAM

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) on Telegram

Klitschko reported at 15:11 that the number of victims in various parts of the capital had increased to 66, with 44 of them being hospitalised in municipal hospitals. Others were aided on the spot.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

Following the missile strike on Kyiv, the wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

