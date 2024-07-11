All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power and water supply restored at Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, operating rooms will be repaired next

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 17:18
Power and water supply restored at Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, operating rooms will be repaired next
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Water and power supply has been restored at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged in a Russian missile strike on 8 July. Operating rooms will be repaired next.

Source: Ukraine’s Health Ministry

Details: Repair work at Okhmatdyt began on 9 July, the day after the Russian attack. Since then, electricity, water and medical gas supply have been restored.

Advertisement:

"Our priority now is to resume the provision of critical medical services at Okhmatdyt in the premises that can be used," said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

He clarified that he meant operating rooms, intensive care unit and paediatric ophthalmology, urology and neurosurgery departments, among others. To this end, the departments that were located in the now-destroyed toxicology building and the emergency surgical buildings will be transferred to the buildings that have not been damaged in the attack.

Repair work is also currently underway inside the western wing of the new Okhmatdyt building; preparations are being made to repair its facade.

Advertisement:

"At the same time, we are working on producing a complex assessment of damage. The [Health Ministry] and the hospital team are starting to understand whether it makes sense to build a new state-of-the-art building at the site of the destroyed one and one of those that have been damaged," Liashko said.

Some of the Okhmatdyt departments will be temporarily moved to other Kyiv hospitals until all of the buildings are repaired.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. A total of 627 patients were at the hospital at the time of the attack, and several surgeries were underway.
  • Eight children – all hospital patients – and 50 adults were injured in the attack. Two people were killed, including Doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk.
  • The hospital’s toxicology department sustained the most damage. The Russian strike also damaged the old surgery building and a recently constructed building.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: