Power and water supply restored at Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, operating rooms will be repaired next

Water and power supply has been restored at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged in a Russian missile strike on 8 July. Operating rooms will be repaired next.

Source: Ukraine’s Health Ministry

Details: Repair work at Okhmatdyt began on 9 July, the day after the Russian attack. Since then, electricity, water and medical gas supply have been restored.

"Our priority now is to resume the provision of critical medical services at Okhmatdyt in the premises that can be used," said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

He clarified that he meant operating rooms, intensive care unit and paediatric ophthalmology, urology and neurosurgery departments, among others. To this end, the departments that were located in the now-destroyed toxicology building and the emergency surgical buildings will be transferred to the buildings that have not been damaged in the attack.

Repair work is also currently underway inside the western wing of the new Okhmatdyt building; preparations are being made to repair its facade.

"At the same time, we are working on producing a complex assessment of damage. The [Health Ministry] and the hospital team are starting to understand whether it makes sense to build a new state-of-the-art building at the site of the destroyed one and one of those that have been damaged," Liashko said.

Some of the Okhmatdyt departments will be temporarily moved to other Kyiv hospitals until all of the buildings are repaired.

Background:

Russian forces launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. A total of 627 patients were at the hospital at the time of the attack, and several surgeries were underway.

Eight children – all hospital patients – and 50 adults were injured in the attack. Two people were killed, including Doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk.

The hospital’s toxicology department sustained the most damage. The Russian strike also damaged the old surgery building and a recently constructed building.

