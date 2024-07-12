Russians hit bus stop and local authority building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast: death toll from 12 July Russian attacks rises to 5 – photos

At least 5 civilians have been killed and over 10 injured in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian attacks on 12 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Myrnohrad is under attack for the second day in a row. Early reports indicate that the city has been hit twice today: near the local authority building and a public transport stop."

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Details: The official noted that two people are known to have been killed and six more have been injured. Information on the total number of casualties and damaged property is being gathered.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

The Russians also targeted the city of Kostiantynivka. They struck the premises of a local facility, claiming the lives of two people and leaving three more injured.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Updated: Later, Filashkin added that the number of casualties in the Russian attack on the town of Myrnohrad had increased, with 3 people reportedly killed and 10 others injured.

The Russians also dropped an aerial bomb on the town of Lyman, leaving four people injured. Filashkin noted that the bomb fell in a residential area, damaging houses and destroying cars.

Updated at 21:17. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has specified the information regarding Russian attacks launched on the oblast, the casualties and the fatalities.

The investigation reports that the Russians struck the settlements of Toretsk and Novomykolaivka in Cherkaske hromada, as well as the town of Chasiv Yar on 12 July 2024 [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Three men aged 37, 47 and 60 were injured in the attacks.

The town of Kostiantynivka also came under Russian fire. Two employees aged 26 and 34 died under the rubble of a destroyed building on the territory of a private facility. Three more civilians received injuries of various degrees of severity and have been hospitalised.

The Russians also struck the city of Lyman, injuring seven civilians aged from 24 to 75.

In addition to this, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the town of Myrnohrad. One of the missiles struck a public transport stop. As a result 3 people were killed and 10 were injured, including a 16-year-old teenager. One of the people injured died in hospital.

The type of weapon used and the number of people injured is being specified.

