All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US defence secretary talks with new Russian defence minister – Pentagon

Oleh PavliukFriday, 12 July 2024, 19:50
US defence secretary talks with new Russian defence minister – Pentagon
Stock photo: Getty Images

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held his second phone conversation with Andrei Belousov, the new minister of defence of Russia, on 12 July.

Source: Sabrina Singh, spokesperson of the Pentagon, at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Singh stated that the conversation between Austin and Belousov occurred following the results of the NATO Summit in Washington on 9-11 July.

Advertisement:

"Secretary Austin emphasised the importance of maintaining the lines of communication amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine," she added.

Singh then specified that the call "was initiated by the Russian side".

This was the second conversation between US Defense Secretary Austin and Russian Defence Minister Belousov – the previous one was held on 25 June. Before that the conversation between the heads of defence of the US and Russia was held in March 2023.

Advertisement:

The contacts between Moscow and Washington have reduced significantly since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Background:

  • Russian ruler Vladimir Putin replaced Sergey Shoigu with Andrei Belousov on the post of the minister of defence of Russia on 12 May.
  • Commenting on the Kremlin's personnel changes, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that new Russian Defence Minister Belousov would be "another of Putin's puppets".
  • The US Department of State noted that reshuffles in the Russian Defence Ministry were a sign that Putin wanted to continue his war of aggression against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USA
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
USA
Biden says he is not ready to talk with Putin
New US aid package to include Patriot systems as well as NASAMS and HIMARS ammunition
Biden announces new military aid package for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: