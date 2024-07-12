All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Biden says he is not ready to talk with Putin

Ivanna Kostina, Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 July 2024, 03:49
Biden says he is not ready to talk with Putin
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has stated that he is not ready to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin until he changes his behaviour.

Source: Biden at a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington; European Pravda

Details: Biden said he doesn't see Putin being ready to change his behaviour.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I have no good reason to talk to Putin right now. There's not much that he's prepared to do in terms of accommodating any change in his behaviour. But there's no world leader I'm not prepared to deal with. 

But is Putin ready to talk? I'm not ready to talk to Putin unless Putin is ready to change his behaviour. 

Russia had 17.3% of Ukraine it conquered, now it’s 17.4%. They’ve not been successful; they’ve caused horrible damage and loss of life. They’ve also lost over 350,000 troops, killed or wounded. Over a million people, particularly young people with technical capability, are leaving Russia."

Advertisement:

More details: Biden said the idea that Russia will fundamentally change in the near future is unrealistic. 

Biden also added that Russia will not stop at Ukraine and recalled Putin's speech before the invasion. 

He reiterated that he is willing to talk to any leader, including Putin, if Putin wants to talk and calls him.

Background: 

  • Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin told him that Ukraine allegedly "belongs" to Russia just before the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron held confidential conversations with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February in a bid to persuade them to change the West's strategy in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenPutinUSA
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Biden
NATO Summit: Biden promises continued support to Ukraine
Biden accidentally introduces Zelenskyy as "President Putin"
Biden announces new military aid package for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: