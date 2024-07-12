Biden says he is not ready to talk with Putin

US President Joe Biden has stated that he is not ready to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin until he changes his behaviour.

Source: Biden at a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington; European Pravda

Details: Biden said he doesn't see Putin being ready to change his behaviour.

Quote: "I have no good reason to talk to Putin right now. There's not much that he's prepared to do in terms of accommodating any change in his behaviour. But there's no world leader I'm not prepared to deal with.

But is Putin ready to talk? I'm not ready to talk to Putin unless Putin is ready to change his behaviour.

Russia had 17.3% of Ukraine it conquered, now it’s 17.4%. They’ve not been successful; they’ve caused horrible damage and loss of life. They’ve also lost over 350,000 troops, killed or wounded. Over a million people, particularly young people with technical capability, are leaving Russia."

More details: Biden said the idea that Russia will fundamentally change in the near future is unrealistic.

Biden also added that Russia will not stop at Ukraine and recalled Putin's speech before the invasion.

He reiterated that he is willing to talk to any leader, including Putin, if Putin wants to talk and calls him.

Background:

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin told him that Ukraine allegedly "belongs" to Russia just before the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron held confidential conversations with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February in a bid to persuade them to change the West's strategy in Russia's war against Ukraine.

