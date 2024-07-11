New US aid package to include Patriot systems as well as NASAMS and HIMARS ammunition
On Thursday, 11 July, the US Department of Defence revealed that Ukraine will get another US$225 million in military aid.
Source: US Department of Defense, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The package will be provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the mechanism that allows the president to rapidly transfer defence goods and services from US stockpiles to support allies.
The package includes one battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, as previously confirmed by Joe Biden.
It also includes ammo for the NASAMS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, TOW missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, small arms ammunition, explosive ammunition, and spare components.
Last week, the United States pledged US$150 million in arms to Ukraine, including interceptors for air defence systems, artillery and other weaponry, and anti-tank weapons.
The US Department of Defense also announced the procurement of interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems worth US$2.2 billion.
