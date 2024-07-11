All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Biden announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 July 2024, 20:07
Biden announces new military aid package for Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, 11 July, that the United States will provide Ukraine with another military aid package.

Source: European Pravda, citing Biden during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington

Details: At the beginning of the meeting, Biden said that he was "pleased to announce a new military assistance package for Ukraine today".

Advertisement:

This is the eighth package approved by Biden since the end of April, when the US Congress approved additional funding for military assistance to Kyiv.

Although the US president provided no details, the AP news agency, citing two US officials, reported that the package is worth US$225 million.

The package includes a Patriot air defence missile system, the transfer of which the US confirmed earlier. It will be sent from US Army warehouses to speed up deployment in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Last week, the United States pledged US$150 million in arms to Ukraine, including interceptors for air defence systems, artillery and other weaponry, and anti-tank weapons.
  • The US also announced the allocation of US$2.2 billion to order Patriot missiles and NASAMS air defence systems from manufacturers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for UkraineBiden
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
USA
New US aid package to include Patriot systems as well as NASAMS and HIMARS ammunition
US and Germany prevented Russia from assassinating Rheinmetall CEO – media
Head of Ukraine's presidential office tells NATO forum about possible "gamechangers" in war's course
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
06:52
Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: