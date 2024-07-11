Biden announces new military aid package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, 11 July, that the United States will provide Ukraine with another military aid package.

Source: European Pravda, citing Biden during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington

Details: At the beginning of the meeting, Biden said that he was "pleased to announce a new military assistance package for Ukraine today".

This is the eighth package approved by Biden since the end of April, when the US Congress approved additional funding for military assistance to Kyiv.

Although the US president provided no details, the AP news agency, citing two US officials, reported that the package is worth US$225 million.

The package includes a Patriot air defence missile system, the transfer of which the US confirmed earlier. It will be sent from US Army warehouses to speed up deployment in Ukraine.

Background:

Last week, the United States pledged US$150 million in arms to Ukraine, including interceptors for air defence systems, artillery and other weaponry, and anti-tank weapons.

The US also announced the allocation of US$2.2 billion to order Patriot missiles and NASAMS air defence systems from manufacturers.

