All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Oil depot on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 July 2024, 05:58
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack
Fire. Stock photo: Russian media

A fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district of Russia’s Rostov Oblast due to a drone attack at around 04:00 on the night of 12-13 July.

Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that no people were killed or injured. The fire has been assigned a moderate severity rating.  

Advertisement:

Firefighting crews are on the scene, with 49 personnel and 14 fire appliances involved.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Russia
Ukrainian forces repel 33 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front, seven more battles are ongoing – Ukraine's General Staff
West uncovers Russia's plans to conduct sabotage operations and murder of notable supporters of Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry responds to Russia's threats to blow up dams in Kyiv and Kaniv
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: