Oil depot on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack

A fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district of Russia’s Rostov Oblast due to a drone attack at around 04:00 on the night of 12-13 July.

Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that no people were killed or injured. The fire has been assigned a moderate severity rating.

Advertisement:

У ніч на суботу у Цимлянському районі Ростовської області близько 4.00 внаслідок атаки БПЛА спалахнула пожежа на нафтобазі. pic.twitter.com/koQOcOxBJ7 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 13, 2024

Firefighting crews are on the scene, with 49 personnel and 14 fire appliances involved.

Support UP or become our patron!