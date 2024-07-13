Oil depot on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack
Saturday, 13 July 2024, 05:58
A fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district of Russia’s Rostov Oblast due to a drone attack at around 04:00 on the night of 12-13 July.
Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev on Telegram
Details: Early reports indicate that no people were killed or injured. The fire has been assigned a moderate severity rating.
У ніч на суботу у Цимлянському районі Ростовської області близько 4.00 внаслідок атаки БПЛА спалахнула пожежа на нафтобазі. pic.twitter.com/koQOcOxBJ7— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 13, 2024
Firefighting crews are on the scene, with 49 personnel and 14 fire appliances involved.
